One-man rule 'bad' for Saudi Arabia

Video

Saudi journalist and commentator Jamal Khashoggi, who is in self-exile, says Saudi Arabia needs reform but is concerned about recent events in the kingdom.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "We need reform but one-man rule is bad in any country, whether we are talking about Saudi Arabia or Germany or Iraq."

A number of Saudi royal figures, ministers and businessmen have been arrested in recent days in what has been described as an anti-corruption drive.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Thursday 9 November on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer.