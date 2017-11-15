Lebanon to resolve Hariri 'ambiguity'

Video

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gibran Bassil tells the BBC that the country wants to resolve Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s “ambiguous situation” with Saudi Arabia.

President Michel Aoun says Mr Hariri has been “detained” since he unexpectedly announced his resignation during a visit to Riyadh on 4 November. The prime minister also accused Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of sowing strife in the region. Saudi officials deny he is being held against his will and Mr Hariri says he plans to return to Lebanon within days.