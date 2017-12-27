Critically ill Syrian children evacuated

Syria war: Critically ill children leave Eastern Ghouta
Three critically ill children and an adult are reported to have been evacuated overnight from a rebel enclave on the outskirts of Syria's capital, Damascus.
Another 25 are expected to be taken out of the Eastern Ghouta in the coming days by teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross and Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
Some 400,000 people living in the area have been under siege by government forces since 2013.
-
27 Dec 2017
- From the section Middle East