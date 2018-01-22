Q & A : Stories From a "Changing Arab World"

Video

Festival Director, Sheyma Buali, speaks with four filmmakers whose films made up the session of short films entitled, ‘Stories from a Changing Arab World’. Mohamed Hisham’s magical-realist Nubian allegory, Jareedy, tells the story of a young boy who must face his fears. Kadar Fayyad’s Fate, Wherever it Takes Us is an self-reflective, experimental piece about her own experience relocating to Jordan from Syria. And Rana Kazkaz and Anas Khalaf are the co-directors of Mare Nostrum, which won the 2017 Award for Best Short Film and imagines a father in preparation for what may be the biggest risk he ever takes: crossing the Mediterranean in a dinghy.