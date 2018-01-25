Ancient Egyptian King statue is moved

King Ramses II statue moved to Grand Egyptian Museum
A 3,200 year old statue of Egyptian King Ramses II has been moved in Cairo to its new home in the Grand Egyptian Museum.
The 83-tonne monument was carefully transported by specialist army engineers and contractors on a 400m (1,300ft) journey from a storage area, costing an estimated 13.6m Egyptian pounds ($770,000; £540,000).
It is hoped the statue will help boost Egypt's tourism sector, which has suffered in recent years because of political violence.
