Netanyahu: bribery allegations "baseless"
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu denies bribery allegations

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit back after police said he should be charged over alleged bribery cases.

"Over the years, I have been the subject of at least 15 inquiries and investigations," he said in his TV address.

