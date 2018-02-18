Iran: Netanyahu remarks 'cartoonish'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Iran's foreign minister calls Netanyahu remarks 'cartoonish'

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has condemned as "cartoonish" a speech by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he warned Iran not to test "Israel’s resolve".

The pair are both attending a security conference in Munich.

Go to next video: Netanyahu to Iran: 'Do not test Israel’s resolve'