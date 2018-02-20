'Why are you burying them alive?'

Media player
Family member of crashed Iranian plane 'begged to send a chopper'
Relatives of passengers on board the missing plane that crashed in Iran are questioning the rescue efforts. All 66 people on the flight are feared dead.
This footage was posted to social media. The BBC has not been able to verify the claims.
20 Feb 2018
Middle East
