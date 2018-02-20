Syrian pro-government convoy enters Afrin

Video
Syrian pro-government convoy enters Kurdish-held Afrin
A convoy of Syrian pro-government forces has travelled to the Kurdish-held area of Afrin in the north of the country.
The government was asked to send forces by a Kurdish militia that has been trying to repel an offensive by Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebels.
The troops waved weapons and held Syrian flags as they passed through checkpoints in the area, footage posted by the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah showed.
