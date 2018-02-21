'The missiles are dropping like rain'

Media player
Eastern Ghouta resident: 'Missiles are dropping like rain'
Over 200 people have been killed in the rebel-held region outside of Damascus, Syria.
The UN has warned that the situation there is "spiralling out of control".
21 Feb 2018
- From the section Middle East
