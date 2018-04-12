'Missiles dropping like rain' on E Ghouta
Video

Eastern Ghouta resident: 'Missiles are dropping like rain'

Over 200 people have been killed in the rebel-held region outside of Damascus, Syria.

The UN has warned that the situation there is "spiralling out of control".

  • 12 Apr 2018
