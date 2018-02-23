'At least in heaven there's food'
Video

Syria war: Children struggle to survive in Eastern Ghouta

A five-day-long bombardment by Syrian government forces is reported to have killed more than 300 civilians in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area.

The government is trying to clear rebels from the enclave, which is home to an estimated 393,000 people.

These children are part of the human cost.