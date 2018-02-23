'At least in heaven there's food'

Media player
Video
Syria war: Children struggle to survive in Eastern Ghouta
A five-day-long bombardment by Syrian government forces is reported to have killed more than 300 civilians in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area.
The government is trying to clear rebels from the enclave, which is home to an estimated 393,000 people.
These children are part of the human cost.
23 Feb 2018
- From the section Middle East
