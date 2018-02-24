Sheltering from the bombs in Eastern Ghouta
Syrian government forces have been pounding the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave near Damascus for a week.

Resident Rawaa has been living in a basement with around 75 others, mainly women and children.

