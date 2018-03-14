'I'd stay in Israel, even if it's in jail'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Eritrean runner fearing deportation
Amar is a 21-year-old Eritrean who dreams of running in the Olympics.
He is one of thousands of illegal African migrants being told to leave Israel, or face arrest.
Video journalist: Erica Chernofsky
-
14 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window