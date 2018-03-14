'I'd stay in Israel, even if it's in jail'
The Eritrean runner fearing deportation

Amar is a 21-year-old Eritrean who dreams of running in the Olympics.

He is one of thousands of illegal African migrants being told to leave Israel, or face arrest.

Video journalist: Erica Chernofsky

  • 14 Mar 2018
