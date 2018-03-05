Media player
Syria war: Aid convoy heads to Eastern Ghouta
A United Nations convoy of 46 trucks is bringing urgently needed humanitarian aid to Syrian people in the rebel-held region of the Eastern Ghouta.
The BBC's Jeremy Bowen has been following the convoy's progress, particularly as it waited for nearby shelling to ease.
05 Mar 2018
Middle East
