Syria: what is going on after 7 years of war
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syria: Seven years of war explained

The war in Syria has now lasted for seven years.

Although its roots lie in peaceful protests against the government, it has become something much more complex.

Joe Inwood explains who is fighting whom and why,

  • 09 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Afrin: Syria's other front line