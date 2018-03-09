Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria: Seven years of war explained
The war in Syria has now lasted for seven years.
Although its roots lie in peaceful protests against the government, it has become something much more complex.
Joe Inwood explains who is fighting whom and why,
09 Mar 2018
