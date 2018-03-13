Palestinian PM survives Gaza explosion

Media player
Palestinian PM Hamdallah survives Gaza explosion
The Palestinian Authority says an explosion that hit a convoy carrying Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah was an assassination attempt.
Mr Hamdallah escaped unharmed from the attack, which took place as his motorcade entered the Gaza Strip.
Several guards were injured and three cars were damaged by the blast.
13 Mar 2018
