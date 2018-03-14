Trump 'promoting anarchy' in Middle East

Video

Ahmad Tibi, a veteran Israeli Arab MP and one time adviser to Yasser Arafat has spoken about US President Donald Trump recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

He told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that the US president had erroneously interpreted this as "an internal issue of the Israelis" and risked "anarchy" in the region by supporting "a violation of international law".

This interview was broadcast on Wednesday 7 March 2018. You can see the programme in full on BBC iPlayer (UK only)