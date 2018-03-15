Saudis will get nuclear bomb if Iran does
Crown Prince warns Saudis will get nuclear bomb if Iran does

In an interview with CBS News ahead of his visit to the US, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also likened Iran's Supreme Leader to Hitler.

  • 15 Mar 2018
