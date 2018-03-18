Media player
Living healthily in Qatar: Why's it hard?
In Qatar, over 70% of the population is overweight or obese.
Qatar handball national team Aldana Al-Khulaifi wants to help people make healthy lifestyle choices.
She told us some reasons why people in Qatar may not be living healthily.
18 Mar 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window