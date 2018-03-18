Living healthy in Qatar: Why's it hard?
Living healthily in Qatar: Why's it hard?

In Qatar, over 70% of the population is overweight or obese.

Qatar handball national team Aldana Al-Khulaifi wants to help people make healthy lifestyle choices.

She told us some reasons why people in Qatar may not be living healthily.

