Dubai model critical of lack of plus size modest clothes

Pakistani model Arfa Shahid says it’s almost impossible to buy plus size modest clothes in shops.

The Dubai based blogger says it’s frustrating because as a Muslim she isn’t supposed to show off her body shape.

She told BBC Minute she wants high street shops to do more to cater for women of all sizes.

  • 21 Mar 2018
