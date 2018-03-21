Israeli footage of 2007 Syria strike

Media player
Israel has for the first time confirmed that it destroyed a suspected nuclear reactor being built in Syria in 2007.
The military released video footage it said showed fighter jets bombing the al-Kibar facility in Deir al-Zour province, 450km (280 miles) north-east of Damascus, as it neared completion.
21 Mar 2018
