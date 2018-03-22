The sisters rebuilding a library

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The sisters rebuilding Mosul University's library
The Iraqi city of Mosul continues to try to rebuild itself after the horrors of the so-called Islamic State. The UN says it will take about a billion dollars to get the city running again and it will take many years.
But two sisters are trying to restore one part of the city that is dear to their hearts.
Story by: Shaimaa Khalil, Producer Dina Demrdash
-
22 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-43488371/the-sisters-rebuilding-mosul-university-s-libraryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window