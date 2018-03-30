Dancing at Egyptian polling stations

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Egypt election: Why were some voters dancing at polling stations?
Egypt's President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has been re-elected for a second four-year term, preliminary results suggest.
As the country voted for its next president, some people danced, got married and even fainted.
Egypt's Sisi set to win second term
-
30 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-43592725/egypt-election-why-were-some-voters-dancing-at-polling-stationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window