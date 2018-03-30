Stand-off at Gaza-Israel border

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Palestinians mass at Gaza-Israel border, with dozens injured by firing
Palestinians in Gaza have marched in their thousands to the Israeli border at the start of a six-week-long protest.
Palestinian officials say two people have been killed and dozens wounded by Israeli gunfire.
-
30 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-43596567/palestinians-mass-at-gaza-israel-border-with-dozens-injured-by-firingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window