Protests and gunfire at Gaza border

Palestinian protesters and gunfire at Gaza-Israel border
Thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have marched to the Israeli border at the start of a six-week-long protest.
Palestinian officials say there are hundreds of casualties from Israeli gunfire.
The Israeli military says rioting broke out in several places and it was "firing towards main instigators".
30 Mar 2018
