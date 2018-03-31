Flames engulf UN warehouses
Video

Yemen war: Blaze rips through aid warehouses

An estimated 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been destroyed by a fire that ripped through UN warehouses in the Yemeni Red Sea port of Hudaydah.

The port receives critical aid for victims of the Yemen conflict, which has killed about 10,000 people.

  • 31 Mar 2018
