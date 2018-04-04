Syria's social media sisters evacuated

Media player
Syrian children from Eastern Ghouta using social media
Noor, 10, and Alaa, 8, are two sisters recently evacuated from Eastern Ghouta, Syria.
The sisters use social media to show what their lives have been like, including when the building lived in was destroyed.
We followed them as they travelled to Idlib, the last rebel-held region in Syria, and on to Turkey.
04 Apr 2018
