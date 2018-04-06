Deadly protests return to Gaza

Gaza protests: further deaths in renewed border protest
Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during fresh protests on Gaza's border with Israel, Palestinian health ministry officials say.
The Israeli military said troops had opened fire when people attempted to breach the fence on the frontier.
The protesters are demanding that refugees be allowed to return to ancestral lands that are now in Israel.
But Israel says the militant group Hamas, which dominates Gaza, is staging the rallies in order to launch attacks.
