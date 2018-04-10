Israeli soldier shoots Palestinian
Israeli soldier shoots Palestinian on Gaza border

The Israeli Defense Force say a Palestinian who is seen being shot in a viral video was a man who had led a "violent riot."

The video of the incident, which the IDF says happened in December 2017, first emerged on Monday.

Soldiers can be heard in the footage excitedly discussing their target and cheering after the shot.

