Holocaust camp music gets performance

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Music by Nazi death camp prisoners played for first time
Pieces of music composed by prisoners in Nazi concentration camps have been played to an audience for the first time.
They were collected over decades by an Italian composer and performed at a concert in Israel.
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-43740143/music-by-nazi-death-camp-prisoners-played-for-first-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window