Claudia Roden: Bringing Middle Eastern food to the West
Claudia Roden was born to a Syrian-Jewish family in Egypt. She went to live in the UK, surrounded by people who had been expelled from Egypt following the Suez Crisis.
This is how she introduced the food of her homeland to the West.
Video produced by Ellen Tsang.
Hear more on Claudia Roden's 'Life in five dishes' on The Food Chain from BBC World Service.
26 Apr 2018
