Israel traffic stops to remember Holocaust

Israel traffic stops for two-minute Holocaust silence
Cars in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem stopped in the middle of the road for a two-minute silence marking Yom Hashoah – Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day.
12 Apr 2018
