What it's like to be in a chemical attack
Syria chemical attack: Survivors recount the 2013 Ghouta assault

A Syrian family from Ghouta recounts the 2013 chemical attack there. They were speaking to the BBC from a refugee camp in Lebanon where they now live.

Video by Colm O'Molloy. Producer: Ghassan Ibrahim.

  • 13 Apr 2018
