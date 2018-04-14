'I panicked and text my mum'
Syria air strikes: How Syrian living in the UK reacted

A Syrian living in Glasgow has described his panic after hearing about US-led air strikes on Damascus.

Moutaz has not been back to Syria for seven years, but speaks to his family every day.

