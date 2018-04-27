Jihadists returning to UK, warns Aleppo MP

Video

Jihadists who were in the Syrian town of Douma are heading back to the UK, Syrian MP Fares Shehabi has warned.

“There are 280 Brits on their way from Douma now to Europe, they're going back to England,” the Aleppo MP told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“When they were getting on the buses, we collected the information of 280 British passports among the jihadis with the Nusra Front or Faylaq al-Rahman - which used to be ISIS - they got on the bus and they went to Northern Syria,” Mr Shehabi added.

Faylaq al-Rahman has never publicly had any link with IS (ISIS) and has actually fought against it.

