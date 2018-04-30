'We tried to kill each other'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crossing Divides: Lebanon's civil war veterans fight for peace

In Lebanon, a group of ex-fighters from opposing sides in the country's deadly civil war is trying to foster a peaceful future.

Fighters for Peace members come from all religious backgrounds, using role play and workshops to demonstrate the cost of war.

By Carine Torbey, BBC Arabic. Digital video: Dina Demrdash.

  • 30 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Flirting across the India-Pakistan border