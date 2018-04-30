Syria ambush footage investigated
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Austrian UN peacekeepers investigated over Syria ambush

Austria is investigating the conduct of its UN peacekeepers during an ambush of Syrian policemen that they filmed in the Golan Heights in 2012.

A video of the incident, published online by Austria's Falter weekly, shows gunmen preparing the ambush and the police vehicle coming under fire.

The Austrians apparently failed to warn the police of the trap.

  • 30 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Syria: Seven years of war explained