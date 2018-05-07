Media player
Tutankhamun 'secret chamber' ruled out by researchers
Tutankhamun's tomb in Luxor has no secret burial chamber, antiquities officials in Egypt have concluded from penetrating radar scans.
Dr Joyce Tyldesley, an Egyptologist at Manchester University, told the Today programme that academics had argued the remains of Queen Nefertiti could be there.
07 May 2018
