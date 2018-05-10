Media player
Will Iran maintain its influence over Iraq?
Iraq is facing a pivotal election which could define how close its relationship with Iran is.
Traditionally Iraq's Shia population has been receptive to Iranian influence, but there is a growing secular movement and the relationship with the US to consider.
Ayman Oghanna reports.
Producer Warwick Harrington
Camera, editor Jack Garland
10 May 2018
