Iranian politicians burn US flag

Iranian politicians set fire to US flag in parliament
A group of Iranian politicians have burnt a US flag in the country's parliament following President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran.
They also chanted "death to America" and burnt a symbolic copy of the nuclear deal.
09 May 2018
