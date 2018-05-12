Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corruption and campaigning in Iraq
This female Iraqi MP says she's been threatened because of her work.
Dr Hanan al-Fatlawi explains the issues facing voters, as they choose 329 members for the Council of Representatives.
Camera and producer Jack Garland.
-
12 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window