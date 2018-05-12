Apathy as Iraqis cast their ballots

Media player
Iraq elections: Apathy as ballots are cast
Iraqis are voting in the first parliamentary elections since the government declared victory over so-called Islamic State (IS) last year.
But with the country still struggling to rebuild itself in many areas, some voters have lost faith in politicians.
12 May 2018
