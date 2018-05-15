What's at the root of the Gaza conflict?
What's at the root of the protests in Gaza?

The BBC's Middle East Editor Jeremy Bowen explains the reason why people have been protesting in Gaza.

Funerals are being held for the 58 people killed on Monday, when Israeli troops opened fire during Palestinian protests, in the deadliest day of violence there since a war in 2014.

  • 15 May 2018
