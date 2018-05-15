Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's at the root of the protests in Gaza?
The BBC's Middle East Editor Jeremy Bowen explains the reason why people have been protesting in Gaza.
Funerals are being held for the 58 people killed on Monday, when Israeli troops opened fire during Palestinian protests, in the deadliest day of violence there since a war in 2014.
-
15 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window