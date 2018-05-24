Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yemen's Socotra battered by cyclone Mekunu
Socotra, a celebrated island filled with unique life, is battling the effects of cyclone Mekunu, which struck with powerful winds on Wednesday night.
Residents are fleeing torrential floods, and more than a dozen people are reported missing on the island.
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window