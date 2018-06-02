Funeral for Palestinian nurse killed in Gaza
Thousands attend funeral for Palestinian nurse killed in Gaza

A funeral for a nurse killed during recent protests in Gaza has attracted thousands of mourners.

Razan al-Najar was killed by Israeli fire whilst on duty as a volunteer nurse.

In a statement the Israeli military said it would investigate her death.

