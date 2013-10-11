Burma - What future? (Part 2)

Video

Will Burma develop a genuine pluralist democracy in time for the presidential election in 2015? Can violent ethnic conflicts be resolved to create a stable, united and peaceful nation?

Joined by the Burmese opposition MP, Aung San Suu Kyi, Minister for Economic Reforms, U Soe Thane and Burmese political activist, Zin Mar Aung.

Nik Gowing hosts the BBC World Debate from Burma's capital, Nay Pyi Taw.

Watch the discussion. Burma - What future?

Part 1 Are the changes happening in Burma irreversible?

Part 2 What is the future role of the military in Burma?

Part 3 What is the state of human rights in Burma?

Part 4 Ethnic minorities and reconciliation in Burma.

The World Debate is broadcast on BBC World News and BBC World Service.