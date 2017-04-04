Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hardtalk marks 20 years on air
Hardtalk, the BBC's flagship current affairs interview programme is marking 20 years on air.
Presenters Stephen Sackur, Zeinab Badawi and Sarah Montague join Hardtalk's original host Tim Sebastian to recall some of the most memorable interviews since the first broadcast in April 1997.
-
04 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window