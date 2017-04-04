Hardtalk marks 20 years on air
Hardtalk, the BBC's flagship current affairs interview programme is marking 20 years on air.

Presenters Stephen Sackur, Zeinab Badawi and Sarah Montague join Hardtalk's original host Tim Sebastian to recall some of the most memorable interviews since the first broadcast in April 1997.

