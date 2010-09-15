Media player
Pakistan floods: Water's reach still evident in Punjab
It is six weeks since Pakistan experienced its worst flooding in nearly a century, and along the banks of the Indus river many are struggling to rebuild their lives.
In Punjab province, Aleem Maqbool took a trip on the river, on a boat belonging to Naseer Aman and his son.
The river is calm now, but high on the branches of trees along the banks are litter and rags, showing the height the waters reached.
