Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in India aiming to consolidate a new relationship with Delhi based on new technology, trade and business.

The two nations have already agreed the joint development of a new fighter aircraft with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hailing the partnership as "special and privileged".

President Medvedev is the latest in a long line of world leaders to visit India in recent months.

Mark Dummett reports.