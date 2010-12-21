Video
Russia and India consolidate ties with trade deals
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in India aiming to consolidate a new relationship with Delhi based on new technology, trade and business.
The two nations have already agreed the joint development of a new fighter aircraft with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hailing the partnership as "special and privileged".
President Medvedev is the latest in a long line of world leaders to visit India in recent months.
Mark Dummett reports.
-
21 Dec 2010